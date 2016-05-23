BRIEF-ChinaCache International Q1 loss per ADS $0.87

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 23 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd
* Says net revenues for q1 of 2016 were rmb267.8 million (us$41.5 million), representing a 14.0% decrease
* Chinacache international holdings ltd says expects most of revenue growth to occur in second half of year
* Plan to establish additional nodes in more tier 1 and tier 2 cities in china
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.87
* Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05
* Non-Gaap net loss per basic and diluted ads for q1 of 2016 us$0.55
* Chinacache international holdings ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7.1 to 14.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.