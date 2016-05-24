BRIEF-Yintech Investment reports Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81

May 24 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB3.03
* Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81
* For Q1 of 2016, Yintech had customer trading volume of
RMB309.4 billion, a 104.6% increase
* Generated net commissions and fees of RMB387.2 million in
quarter, a 44.9% increase when compared with Q1 of 2015
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue RMB 410 million to RMB 450 million
* Sees Q2 customer trading volume will in range of RMB330
billion to RMB360 billion
* Qtrly revenues RMB402.9 million versus RMB255.3 million
