BRIEF-Yintech Investment reports Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81

May 24 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB3.03

* Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81

* For Q1 of 2016, Yintech had customer trading volume of RMB309.4 billion, a 104.6% increase

* Generated net commissions and fees of RMB387.2 million in quarter, a 44.9% increase when compared with Q1 of 2015

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue RMB 410 million to RMB 450 million

* Sees Q2 customer trading volume will in range of RMB330 billion to RMB360 billion

* Qtrly revenues RMB402.9 million versus RMB255.3 million