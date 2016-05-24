版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Tuniu Q1 net revenue $315.1 mln

May 24 Tuniu Corp :

* Qtrly net revenue $315.1 million

* "continue to be impacted by a slowing demand for europe"

* Gross bookings which include organized tours and self-guided tours, increased by 62.5% to rmb3.1 billion ( us$481.7 million ) year-over-year in q1 of 2016

* Sees q2 2016 revenue RMB 2.338 billion to RMB 2.414 billion

* Over-Year in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share RMB 1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $318.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $400.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tuniu announces unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 62.8 percent to RMB 2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

