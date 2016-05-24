版本:
BRIEF-Barington Capital Group says proxy contest to elect two directors to Chico's Fas board

May 24 Barington Capital Group -

* An affiliate has formally notified Chico's Fas, Inc. of its intention to seek election of directors to board

* Beneficially owns approximately 1.4% of its outstanding common stock of Chico's Fas

* Has been communicating privately with Chico's Fas Inc since March 2016

* Believes more significant reductions in Chico's Fas' marketing expenses needed, can be accomplished while still growing sales

* Barington Capital Group announces proxy contest to elect two directors to the board of Chico's Fas, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

