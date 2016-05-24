BRIEF-Barington Capital Group says proxy contest to elect two directors to Chico's Fas board

May 24 Barington Capital Group -
* An affiliate has formally notified Chico's Fas, Inc. of
its intention to seek election of directors to board
* Beneficially owns approximately 1.4% of its outstanding
common stock of Chico's Fas
* Has been communicating privately with Chico's Fas Inc
since March 2016
* Believes more significant reductions in Chico's Fas'
marketing expenses needed, can be accomplished while still
growing sales
* Barington Capital Group announces proxy contest to elect
two directors to the board of Chico's Fas, inc.
