BRIEF-Sky-Mobi reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.01

May 24 Sky-mobi Ltd

* Q1 revenue RMB 83.7 million versus RMB 233 million

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.01

* Revenue from smartphone business was RMB81.7 million (US$12.7 million) in Q1 of 2016 compared to RMB219.3 million

* Authorized extension of its existing repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to $20 million of its ADSS to May 25, 2017

* Qtrly revenue impacted by tighter control measures on payment transactions by mobile carriers around China's annual consumer rights day

* Qtrly earnings per share RMB 0.01

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002

* Expects China's overall mobile gaming industry, android casual gaming segment, to be negatively impacted in potentially in next few years

* Qtrly single-player games average ARPU RMB 11.3 versus RMB 10.3 in Q4

* Qtrly single-player games average ARPU RMB 11.3 versus RMB 10.3 in Q4

* Qtrly multiplayer games average ARPU RMB 147.6 versus RMB 173.6 in Q4