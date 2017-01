May 24 Celsion Corp :

* Celsion Corp Says Has Completed Enrollment Of Second Cohort Of Ovation Study And Expects To Report Clinical Data From That Cohort Mid Year

* Celsion Corp says also expects to report translational data from first two cohorts of ovation study early in Q3 of 2016

* Celsion announces presentation of ovation study clinical trial design at upcoming asco 2016 meeting