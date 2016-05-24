BRIEF-Cogentix says Robert Kill will resign as CEO

May 24 Cogentix Medical Inc :
* Robert C. Kill , chairman of board and CEO, will resign as
a director and officer of Cogentix
* Darin Hammers , current chief operating officer, will be
named as interim CEO
* Cogentix and its board of directors have agreed to support
proposals set forth in definitive proxy statement filed by Lewis
C. Pell
* Directors Kevin Roche and Ken Paulus will also depart
Cogentix pursuant to settlement agreement
* Cogentix Medical announces settlement agreement in
connection with proxy contest and related litigation and
leadership changes; annual meeting to be held may 24, 2016 at
12:00 p.m. Central daylight time
