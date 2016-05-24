版本:
BRIEF-Laramide Resources plans to commence exploration program in Rio Tinto Murphy Farm-In

May 24 Laramide Resources :

* Got extension from Rio Tinto Exploration to complete certain work programs related to earn-in periods on Rio Tinto Murphy Farm-In, JV tenements

* Plans to commence an exploration program in Rio Tinto Murphy Farm-In

* Extension related to earn-in periods on Rio Tinto Murphy Farm-In, JV tenements in northern territory of australia

* Amendments related to variation agreement include initial earn-in commitment to spend $1 million in exploration activities

* Laramide Resources Provides Update On Rio Tinto Exploration Farm-In and joint venture and its equity investment in khan resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

