BRIEF-Laramide Resources plans to commence exploration program in Rio Tinto Murphy Farm-In

May 24 Laramide Resources :
* Got extension from Rio Tinto Exploration to complete
certain work programs related to earn-in periods on Rio Tinto
Murphy Farm-In, JV tenements
* Plans to commence an exploration program in Rio Tinto
Murphy Farm-In
* Extension related to earn-in periods on Rio Tinto Murphy
Farm-In, JV tenements in northern territory of australia
* Amendments related to variation agreement include initial
earn-in commitment to spend $1 million in exploration activities
* Laramide Resources Provides Update On Rio Tinto
Exploration Farm-In and joint venture and its equity investment
in khan resources
