BRIEF-Coro Mining Corp says private placement of up to 100 mln common shares

May 24 (Reuters) -
* Coro mining corp says private placement financing of up to
100 million common shares at $0.10 to raise gross proceeds of up
to $10 million
* Coro mining corp says has entered into binding term sheet
with greenstone resources l.p
* Coro mining corp says company owes us$8.1 million to
greenstone pursuant to terms of certain convertible debentures
issued by company to greenstone
* Coro mining says in event repayment amounts are not
repaid, they will convert into common shares of company at a
price of c$0.04 per common share
* Coro announces private placement and amendment to
conversion terms of outstanding convertible debentures
