May 24 Mackinac Financial Corp

* Mackinac Financial Corporation to acquire Niagara Bancorporation (Wisconsin)

* Mackinac to acquire Niagara in an all cash transaction for a fixed $7.325 million purchase price

* Mackinac Financial Corporation says merger agreement also provides that First National Bank of Niagara will be consolidated into Mbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)