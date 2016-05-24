BRIEF-Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions

May 25 Nasdaq

* At end of settlement date of May 13, 2016, short interest in 2,306 Nasdaq Global Market SM Securities totaled 7,897,704,412

* Mid-May short interest represents 4.42 days average daily nasdaq global market share volume for reporting period, compared with 4.83 days

* Short interest in 763 securities on Nasdaq Capital Market SM totaled 667,712,477 shares at end of settlement date of May 13, 2016

* Short interest in all 3,069 Nasdaq securities totaled 8,565,416,889 shares at May 13, 2016 settlement date

* Announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date May 13, 2016