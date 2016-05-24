BRIEF-Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions

May 25 Nasdaq
* At end of settlement date of May 13, 2016, short interest
in 2,306 Nasdaq Global Market SM Securities totaled
7,897,704,412
* Mid-May short interest represents 4.42 days average daily
nasdaq global market share volume for reporting period, compared
with 4.83 days
* Short interest in 763 securities on Nasdaq Capital Market
SM totaled 667,712,477 shares at end of settlement date of May
13, 2016
* Short interest in all 3,069 Nasdaq securities totaled
8,565,416,889 shares at May 13, 2016 settlement date
* Announces mid-month open short interest positions in
Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date May 13, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: