BRIEF-Universal Corp Q4 earnings per share $1.72

May 24 Universal Corp Sees Customer
* Total production levels have largely moved into balance
with anticipated demand
* Mandated shipment timing will continue to be weighted
toward second half of year
* Crop purchase levels,sales volumes, third-party processing
volumes from that origin, will be lower in fy 2017
* We expect that brazilian crop levels and our volumes will
recover next season
* Universal corporation reports annual results and increased
fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $1.72
* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $804 million
