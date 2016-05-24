BRIEF-Universal Corp Q4 earnings per share $1.72

May 24 Universal Corp Sees Customer

* Total production levels have largely moved into balance with anticipated demand

* Mandated shipment timing will continue to be weighted toward second half of year

* Crop purchase levels,sales volumes, third-party processing volumes from that origin, will be lower in fy 2017

* We expect that brazilian crop levels and our volumes will recover next season

* Universal corporation reports annual results and increased fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $1.72

* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $804 million