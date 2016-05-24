BRIEF-Cub Energy Inc posts quarterly EPS of $0.00

May 25 Cub Energy Inc
* Production averaged 1,644 boe/d for quarter ended march
31, 2016, which is flat compared to 1,644 boe/d in comparative
2015 quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Company is evaluating 2016 work programs in light of
recently reduced royalty rate of 29 pct effective January 1,
2016
* May not have sufficient cash to continue exploration and
development activities
* Says continues to explore solutions to gas blending
contract at RK field at Tysagaz
* Says company hopes to resume production at RK field in
July 2016
* Uncertainty about sufficient cash to continue exploration,
development activities creates doubt about ability to continue
as going concern
* Announces Q1 2016 financial and operational results
