BRIEF-Boston Properties to buy 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center

May 25 Boston Properties Inc
* Agreed upon gross value for 49.8 pct interest is
approximately $511.1 million
* Expects to pay purchase price using existing cash balances
* Boston properties inc says boston properties will be
managing partner of joint venture
* Estimates that acquisition will increase its projected
2016 diluted funds from operations by approximately $0.05 per
share
* There is currently no debt on property
* Impact of acquisition was not included in Boston
properties' most recent earnings guidance issued on April 26,
2016
* Boston Properties set to enter new market; signs agreement
to acquire a 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center in Santa
Monica, California
