BRIEF-Atico Mining says sales for Q1 fell 10 pct to $12.1 mln

May 24 Atico Mining Corp

* Says sales for Q1 decreased 10% to $12.1 million when compared with same period last year.

* Qtrly net income for Q1 amounted to $1.97 million, compared with a net income of $2.41 million for same period last year

* Atico reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2016