版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 08:15 BJT

BRIEF-IDegLira receives 16-0 vote in favor of approval from FDA

May 24 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says recommendation for approval was based on data from clinical trials of IDegLira

* 16-0 vote in favor of approval from FDA advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐