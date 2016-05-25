版本:
BRIEF-Timkensteel prices offering of convertible senior notes

May 25 Timkensteel Corp

* Pricing of its previously announced registered public offering of $75.0 million aggregate principal amount

* Notes will be Timkensteel's senior unsecured obligations and will bear interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum

* Timkensteel prices offering of convertible senior notes
