BRIEF-Alliance One says third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 Alliance One International Inc
* Currently closing fiscal year 2016 books and expect sales of about $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA similar to prior year
* Third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity resulting in about $50.8 million of discrepancies
* Now restated financial results for fiscal years 2012 through 2015 and for q1 of fiscal year 2016
* Alliance one international reports results through the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017