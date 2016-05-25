BRIEF-Technip awarded umbilical supply contract by Statoil in Norway

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 Technip SA :
* Technip awarded umbilical supply contract by Statoil in Norway
* Contract covers project management, engineering and manufacture of over 9 kilometers of static steel tube umbilical
* Field is located approximately 8 kilometers north west of Oseberg field center at block 30/9-30/6 on Norwegian continental shelf, at water depths of 100 meters
* Project is scheduled to be completed during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017