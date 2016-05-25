版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Autohome appoints Houlihan Lokey (China) Ltd as financial advisor

May 25 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome says special committee appoints Houlihan Lokey (China) Limited as independent financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

