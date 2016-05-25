BRIEF-Hormel foods says CFO, JODY H Feragen to retire

May 25 Hormel Foods Corp

* Says james n. Sheehan appointed cfo

* Says cfo jody h. Feragen to retire

* Sheehan was most recently elected as vice president and chief accounting officer for company

* Hormel foods announces chief financial officer retirement and appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)