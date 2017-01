BRIEF-Express Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 25 Express Inc :

* Qtrly comparable sales decline 3%

* Sees Q2 comparable sales negative mid single digits

* Express inc sees full year 2016 comparable sales negative mid to low single digits

* Sees Q2 diluted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19

* Express inc sees full year 2016 diluted EPS $1.32 to $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.41 to $1.54

* Express inc sees full year 2016 capital expenditures $110 million to $115 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; introduces second quarter outlook and revises full year 2016 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $502.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $521.1 million

