BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.45

May 25 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO financial group reports net income of $973 million for
the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.73
* Q2 earnings per share c$1.45
* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly book value per share increased 8% from prior year to
$55.57 per share
* Bank of Montreal qtrly reported revenue c$5,101 million
versus c$4,526 million
* Bank of Montreal qtrly provision for credit losses c$201
million versus c$161 million
* Qtrly assets under management and administration declined
$16 billion or 2% from a year ago to $817 billion
* Announced a Q3 2016 dividend of $0.86 per common share, up
$0.02 per share or 2%
* Qtrly return on equity was 10.1% and adjusted return on
equity was 12.1%
* At quarter-end, basel III common equity tier 1 ratio was
10.0%
