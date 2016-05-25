BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics - FDA will not complete review of Eteplirsen NDA by PDUFA date

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date
* FDA has communicated that they will continue to work past pdufa goal date and strive to complete their work in as timely a manner as possible
* FDA notified co that they are continuing review and internal discussions related to our pending NDA for Eteplirsen
* fda notified co that it will not be able to complete work by Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 26, 2016
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet