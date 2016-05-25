BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q4 earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Heroux-Devtek Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* "conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market"
* As at March 31, 2016, Heroux-Devtek's funded backlog stood at $460 million, versus $459 million at beginning of fiscal year
* "for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 we anticipate sales to reach approximately $420 million"
* FY2017 revenue view c$429.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Devtek - confident that final assembly of pre-production shipset will be completed as planned in Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Devtek Inc - production requirements associated to deliveries for Boeing contract scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017 will be met
* Devtek reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25 excluding items
* Q4 sales c$117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$114.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet