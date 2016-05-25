BRIEF-Nomad Foods qtrly earnings per share Eur 0.23

May 25 Nomad Foods Ltd

* Nomad foods limited announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share eur 0.23

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share eur 0.29

* Quarterly revenue fell 4.2 percent to eur 547.1 million