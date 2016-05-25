BRIEF-Wallbridge Mining agrees to acquire Fenelon gold project in Quebec

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd
* Wallbridge Mining enters into agreement to acquire Fenelon gold project in Quebec
* Deal for $3.6 million
* Deal for $3.6 million

* Under terms of LoI purchase price for property, if paid by Wallbridge to Balmoral within 60 days of LoI date, will be $3.4 million cash
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet