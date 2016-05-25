BRIEF-Innocoll says Xaracoll meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Announces Xaracoll (Bupivacaine-Collagen bioresorbable implant) meets primary endpoint in both pivotal phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief
* Xaracoll was well tolerated in studies
* Incidence of overall adverse events was similar to placebo arm of each study
* There were no Xaracoll-related serious adverse events
Based on results, Innocoll plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration this year
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet