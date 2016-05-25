版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Innocoll says Xaracoll meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief

May 25 Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Announces Xaracoll (Bupivacaine-Collagen bioresorbable implant) meets primary endpoint in both pivotal phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief

* Xaracoll was well tolerated in studies

* Incidence of overall adverse events was similar to placebo arm of each study

* There were no Xaracoll-related serious adverse events

* Based on results, Innocoll plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

