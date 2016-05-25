BRIEF-Thermon Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

May 25 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Thermon reports fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.2 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-End backlog of $81.2 million compared to $75.7 million at end of Q4 2015

* Q4 2016 orders were $72.6 million, a 39 pct increase over Q4 2015

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc qtrly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.10

* Forecasting flat to low single digit top line revenue growth in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)