BRIEF-Thermon Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Thermon Group Holdings Inc
* Thermon reports fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter-End backlog of $81.2 million compared to $75.7 million at end of Q4 2015
* Q4 2016 orders were $72.6 million, a 39 pct increase over Q4 2015
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc qtrly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.10
* Forecasting flat to low single digit top line revenue growth in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet