BRIEF-Transdigm group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes

May 25 TransDigm Group Inc :

* Transdigm Group Inc says its unit is planning, to offer $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026

* Transdigm Group Inc says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes and term loans to fund purchase price for DDC acquisition