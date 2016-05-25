BRIEF-Transdigm group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 TransDigm Group Inc :
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes
* Transdigm Group Inc says its unit is planning, to offer $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026
* Transdigm Group Inc says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes and term loans to fund purchase price for DDC acquisition
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet