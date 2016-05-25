版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Transdigm group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes

May 25 TransDigm Group Inc :

* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes

* Transdigm Group Inc says its unit is planning, to offer $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026

* Transdigm Group Inc says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes and term loans to fund purchase price for DDC acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐