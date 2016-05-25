BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces proposed offering of $300 mln of senior notes

May 25 Calatlantic Group Inc :

* Calatlantic Group Inc announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes

* To use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016

* Company expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016