版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces proposed offering of $300 mln of senior notes

May 25 Calatlantic Group Inc :

* Calatlantic Group Inc announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes

* To use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016

* Company expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐