BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces proposed offering of $300 mln of senior notes

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Calatlantic Group Inc :
* Calatlantic Group Inc announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes
* To use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016
* Company expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet