版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-XPEL Technologies names Barry Wood CFO

May 25 XPEL Technologies Corp:

* XPEL Technologies names Barry Wood as Chief Financial Officer

* Wood will become CFO effective June 1, 2016 and will succeed Chris Coffee who will leave company

* Coffee will continue to work with company until june 30 to ensure a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐