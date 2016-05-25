BRIEF-Cynosure announces planned retirement of Timothy Baker

May 25 Cynosure Inc

* Michael r. Davin , company's chairman and chief executive officer, has been appointed president effective today

* Company has initiated a search for a cfo

* Baker plans to remain with cynosure through succession to help achieve a smooth transition

* Cynosure announces planned retirement of timothy w. Baker as president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)