BRIEF-Eaton Vance Q2 earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Eaton Vance Corp
* Consolidated net inflows of $2.1 billion in q2 of fiscal 2016 represent a 3 percent annualized internal growth rate
* Consolidated assets under management were $318.7 billion on april 30, 2016 , up 2 percent from assets on april 30, 2015
* In q2 of fiscal 2016, revenue decreased 8 percent to $323.3 million
* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $27.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, down 8 percent
* "favorable market performance and positive organic revenue growth in q2 position company for improved results going forward"
* Eaton vance corp. Report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: