BRIEF-Barracuda strengthens executive team with new security and channels leadership

May 25 Barracuda Networks Inc

* Barracuda strengthens executive team with new security and channels leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

