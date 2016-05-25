版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Ventas commences tender offer for 1.55% senior notes due 2016

May 25 Ventas Inc

* Ventas commences tender offer for 1.55% senior notes due 2016

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.55% senior notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐