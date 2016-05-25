BRIEF-Ventas commences tender offer for 1.55% senior notes due 2016

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
May 25 Ventas Inc
* Ventas commences tender offer for 1.55% senior notes due 2016
* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.55% senior notes due 2016
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet
* Bart Schwartz, chief legal officer, will retire at end of 2017