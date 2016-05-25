版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Dashlane raises $22.5 mln in Series C funding

May 25 Dashlane

* Dashlane raises $22.5 million in Series C funding; announces strategic partnership with TransUnion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

