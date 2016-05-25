版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-BGC Partners announces pricing of $300 mln of 5.125% senior notes due 2021

May 25 BGC Partners Inc

* Announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2021

* Says pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
