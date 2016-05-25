BRIEF-Terrace Energy says management, staff voluntarily reduced salaries

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
May 25 Terrace Energy Corp :
* Terrace continues restructuring plans and provides update
* Subsidiary was unable to satisfy certain financial ratio covenants set out in credit agreement with its secured lender
* All material capital expenditures have been deferred until late 2017
* Has negotiated right to receive additional distributions of future cash flows from STS after certain financial milestones are achieved
* Management and staff have voluntarily modified their employment contracts to substantially reduce salaries
* Company, on behalf of STS, was able to successfully negotiate settlement of over USD$25 million in secured debt without having to pay cash
* Will continue to work with advisors to evaluate different financial options, including, but not limited to, raising additional capital
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet
* Bart Schwartz, chief legal officer, will retire at end of 2017