BRIEF-Argonaut Gold issues 1.3 mln flow-through common shares on a private placement basis

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Argonaut Gold Inc :
* Raises C$4.5m via private placement of flow-through common shares and provides update on planned activities at Magino project
* Issued 1.3 million flow-through common shares on a private placement basis at a price of c$3.55 per flow-through share
* Through shares will be used to fund Canadian exploration expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: