版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Telos IT Enterprise Services-3 hardware contract

May 25 Telos:

* U.S. Army Awards Telos IT Enterprise Services 3 hardware (ITES-3H) contract, a multiple award vehicle worth $5 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

