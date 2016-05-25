版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset commencing a public offering of $350 mln of notes due 2026

May 25 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* Commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of US$350 million of notes due 2026

* Notes will be issued by unit of Brookfield, Brookfield Finance, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield

* Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

