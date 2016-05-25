BRIEF-Brookfield Asset commencing a public offering of $350 mln of notes due 2026

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :
* Commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of US$350 million of notes due 2026
* Notes will be issued by unit of Brookfield, Brookfield Finance, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield
* Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: