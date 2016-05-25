BRIEF-Brookfield Asset commencing a public offering of $350 mln of notes due 2026

May 25 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* Commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of US$350 million of notes due 2026

* Notes will be issued by unit of Brookfield, Brookfield Finance, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield

* Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of notes