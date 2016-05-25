BRIEF-StealthGas Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 25 StealthGas Inc :

* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 amounted to $36.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* StealthGas inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S