BRIEF-StealthGas Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 StealthGas Inc :
* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 amounted to $36.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* StealthGas inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing