版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Centene awarded contract for Maryland physicians care plan operations

May 25 Centene Corp :

* Contract is expected to commence in 2017 and does not impact Centene's previously announced 2016 financial guidance

* Centene awarded contract for Maryland physicians care plan operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐