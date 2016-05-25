BRIEF-Centene awarded contract for Maryland physicians care plan operations

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Centene Corp :
* Contract is expected to commence in 2017 and does not impact Centene's previously announced 2016 financial guidance
* Centene awarded contract for Maryland physicians care plan operations
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet