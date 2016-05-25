版本:
BRIEF-OpenText announces proposed offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes

May 25 Open Text Corp :

* Proposed offering of U.S.$500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026

* OpenText announces proposed offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

