公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Prometic announces closing of $60 mln bought deal offering of common shares

May 25 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic announces closing of $60 million bought deal offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

