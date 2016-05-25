BRIEF-Wellesley bancorp, inc. announces increased cash dividend and appointment of CFO

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 Wellesley Bancorp Inc
* Approved quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.04 per common share, an increase of $0.01 over prior quarter's dividend
* Announced that, effective july 1, 2016 , board has appointed Michael W. Dvorak as CFO
* Board approved a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.04 per common share, increase of $0.01 over prior quarter's dividend
* Wellesley Bancorp inc says Dvorak is replacing company's current cfo, Gary P. Culyer , who is retiring effective july 1
* Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Announces increased cash dividend and appointment of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: