版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Williams companies says has scheduled special meeting of stockholders for co stockholders to vote on transaction with ETE

May 25 Williams Companies Inc

* SEC declares registration statement on form s-4 "effective" in proposed acquisition of WILLIAMS by ETE

* WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC - has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for Williams stockholders to vote on transaction with ETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐