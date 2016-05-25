BRIEF-Lonestar West reports Q1 net loss of $2.3 mln

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 Lonestar West Inc
* Lonestar West announces Q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue C$11.92 million versus I/B/E/S view C$13.7 million
* Lonestar West Inc qtrly net loss for period was $2.3 million as compared to net income of $210,965 for prior year comparable quarter
* Lonestar West Inc Q1 rev view C$13.7 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: