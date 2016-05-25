BRIEF-AAON to make up to $25 mln in purchases of company shares

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 AAON Inc
* AAON announces cash dividend, stock buyback program and changes to the board of directors
* Declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.11 per share or $0.22 annually
* Authorized company to make up to $25.0 million in purchases of company shares
* Angela E. Kouplen, along with two incumbents, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. and A. H. McElroy II, were elected to company's board
* Says all shares purchased will be restored to status of authorized but unissued stock
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: